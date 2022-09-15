Godavari flood starts receding but warning continues

Khammam: The people living in Agency villages heaved a sigh of relief as flood started receding and water level in Godavari river climbed down to 49 feet in Bhadrachalam in the evening hours of Wednesday. However, officials continued the second warning level. After the stable at 51.70 feet in the morning, the water level started coming down slowly and was marked 49 feet at 6pm.

At the same time, all the roads the Bhadrachlaam to agency mandals of the Dummagudem, Cherla, Venkatapuram, Wazedu and neigbouring Andhra Pradesh remained closed due to floods on Wednesday. The vehicles were stuck on the roads. The officers expect that it will slowly come down to the first warning level of 43 feet on Thursday morning.