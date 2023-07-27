Godavari marks 49 feet second warning level continues at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: The officers have continued the second warning level at Bhadrachalam. The Godavari-marked 49 .40 feet at 2 pm informed by the officers. It was witnessed receding very slowly here.

District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala announced that a second warning was issued at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.

District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala said that people should follow the advice and instructions of the district administration and go to the rehabilitation centres immediately instead of waiting for the flood to reach.

The collector advised people to call the control room for emergency services.