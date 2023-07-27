Live
- CM releases Rs.45.53 cr for Videshi Vidya Deevena to benefit 357 students
- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
Godavari marks 49 feet second warning level continues at Bhadrachalam
Bhadrachalam: The officers have continued the second warning level at Bhadrachalam. The Godavari-marked 49 .40 feet at 2 pm informed by the officers. It was witnessed receding very slowly here.
District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala announced that a second warning was issued at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.
District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala said that people should follow the advice and instructions of the district administration and go to the rehabilitation centres immediately instead of waiting for the flood to reach.
The collector advised people to call the control room for emergency services.
