Godavari marks 50 feet at Bhadrachalam
Second warning level in force at Bhadrachalam
Bhadrachalam : Godavari at Bhadrachalam marked 50.50 feet at 8 am informed by the District Collector Dr Priyanaka Ala. She said the Godavari flood had risen here due to heavy rains in the state and upper catchment areas.
She declared that the second danger alert had been issued.
According to her , barricades have been put up to stop people from crossing overflowing streams and spots where floodwater has touched the highways.
The Collector made it clear that until things improve, people should delay their travel plans and stay home because the flood is still occurring and the streams and bends are overflowing from the nonstop rain.
12,86,136 cusecs of floodwater are being released in Bhadrachalam She told.
The police set up barricades at Chunchupalli mandal Penubally GP Godumavagu bridge culvert stopping the traffic and arranging the barricading