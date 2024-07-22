Godavari flood marked second warning  level at Bhadrachalam 

Bhadrachalam : The flood level of Godarvari reached second warning level 48 feet at 2 pm on Monday informed the officers. In morning at 7 am the water level marked 46 feet after that it was reached slowly and marked second warning level at 2 pm.





Observing the forecast the officers took the measures in set the 45 rehabilitation in the Bhadrachalam division and ten setups in the temple town.



He informed the taking all precautions and maintain the buffer stocks and appointed the health staff in the all mandal for not spreading any seasonal diseases.



He informed , closely monitoring with officers to minute to minute situation setup control room at Sub Collector Office.



Meanwhile, the officers released 49574 cusecs water into Godavari and opened 25 gates from the Taliperu project.



Minster Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is visiting Bhandrachalam and observing low-lying areas and conducting review meetings with officials here in the RDO office.







