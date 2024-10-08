Live
- Delhi HC issues directions on expeditious release of compensation to POCSO victims
- 1st Test: Crawley, Root lead fight back as England trail by 460 runs against Pakistan
- 74 smart city projects completed in Bihar, claims minister
- My Characters Always Leave a Mark: Shiva
- Navratri 2024 Day 7: Worship of Maa Kalaratri – Rituals, Colour, Muhurat, and Significance
- UN officials urge negotiations to restore stability along Lebanon-Israel border
- Now, INDIA bloc will rant EVM saga: Jitan Ram Manjhi on Haryana poll outcome
- Durga Puja 2024: Dates, Muhurat, History, Rituals, and Celebration Highlights
- Delhi HC asks District Courts to properly record appearances of advocates in order sheets
- Congress under fire: Ignoring INDIA bloc where it’s strong
Just In
Goddess Mahalakshmi Alankaram on the 6th Day of Navaratri
At the Sri Jnana Saraswati Temple near Kollapur Crossroads in Nagarkurnool district, Goddess Durga was adorned as Mahalakshmi Devi on the 6th day of Devi Sharan Navaratri special poojas.
Nagar Kurnool: At the Sri Jnana Saraswati Temple near Kollapur Crossroads in Nagarkurnool district, Goddess Durga was adorned as Mahalakshmi Devi on the 6th day of Devi Sharan Navaratri special poojas.
The temple’s chief priest, P. Naveen Kumar, led the rituals. Special poojas, including Navagraha Yagas, were performed by Bhupal Reddy and Bhargavi along with other devotees. Committee members Dodla Indumathi, Elime Eshwaraiah, and assistant priest Prasad Sharma also participated.
At Jayashankar Colony, special poojas were conducted by Ragishetti Pullayya and Sujata, while in Raghavendra Colony, the Bajrang Youth Group, led by Srinivasulu and Lalitha, organized Durga poojas.
Women devotees offered 58 types of special Naivedyam (food offerings) to the Goddess, and performed traditional Bathukamma and Kolatam dances. In Raghavendra Colony, special poojas were conducted under the guidance of Ayyappa temple’s chief priest Gavvamata Vijay Kumar Shastri. Durga devotees Chinnayya and Krishna Veni organized the rituals, including Lalitha Sahasranama recitations and Kumkumaarchana, alongside devotional songs. Women devotees, colony residents, and children participated enthusiastically in the celebrations across various neighborhoods.