Goddess Mahalakshmi Alankaram on the 6th Day of Navaratri

Nagar Kurnool: At the Sri Jnana Saraswati Temple near Kollapur Crossroads in Nagarkurnool district, Goddess Durga was adorned as Mahalakshmi Devi on the 6th day of Devi Sharan Navaratri special poojas.

The temple’s chief priest, P. Naveen Kumar, led the rituals. Special poojas, including Navagraha Yagas, were performed by Bhupal Reddy and Bhargavi along with other devotees. Committee members Dodla Indumathi, Elime Eshwaraiah, and assistant priest Prasad Sharma also participated.

At Jayashankar Colony, special poojas were conducted by Ragishetti Pullayya and Sujata, while in Raghavendra Colony, the Bajrang Youth Group, led by Srinivasulu and Lalitha, organized Durga poojas.

Women devotees offered 58 types of special Naivedyam (food offerings) to the Goddess, and performed traditional Bathukamma and Kolatam dances. In Raghavendra Colony, special poojas were conducted under the guidance of Ayyappa temple’s chief priest Gavvamata Vijay Kumar Shastri. Durga devotees Chinnayya and Krishna Veni organized the rituals, including Lalitha Sahasranama recitations and Kumkumaarchana, alongside devotional songs. Women devotees, colony residents, and children participated enthusiastically in the celebrations across various neighborhoods.