Going gets tough for BRS in LS polls!!!

Hyderabad: The BRS leadership is reportedly worried about the weakening of the party in the majority of Lok Sabha segments in the ensuing general elections. The party head and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was confident of winning two or three MP seats only as the party was losing its cadre support in many segments. In some segments, the BRS candidates were not strong enough to give a tough fight to the Congress and BJP in the elections.

Leaders said that the quitting of sitting BRS MPs from Chevella, Zaheerabad, Peddapalli gave a big jolt to the party before the elections. BRS MLA K Srihari and the party candidate and his daughter Kavya joined the Congress and the party struggled hard to find another candidate to contest in the elections from Warangal Lok Sabha segment.

In Nalgonda, the BRS could not find a strong candidate to fight against the Congress which is confident of winning the seat,leaders said.

“The Lok Sabha elections are not a cakewalk for BRS. The leadership was putting all efforts to win at least 2 or 3 MP seats. The BRS was a strong political outfit in more than 12 lok sabha segments till recently but the party had lost its grip in all most all segments except in Medak and Karimangar Parliament constituencies.

The poaching of BRS leaders by Congress and BJP destabilised the party and the winning of the seats was ruled out in the current political situation, adding that KCR was analysing the fast changing political developments and ready to take some crucial decisions to revive the winning chances of the party in at least five segments before the elections. Chevella, Khammam, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool were the strongholds of BJP and Congress.