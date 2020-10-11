Gold, silver ornaments stolen from temple in Yadadri

Thieves broke into Hayagreeva Swamy temple in Yadagiripalli of Yadadri mandal on Sunday night and decamped with gold and silver ornaments.

According to the police, the priest found the ornaments on the idol were missing when he opened the temple on Sunday morning and alerted the police. Around 1.5 kg of silver and gold chain is learned to have been stolen.

The police along with the CLUES team and the dog squad visited the temple and inspected the place. The team gathered the information and also questioned the people residing near the temple. An investigation is underway.

In a similar occurrence, burglars decamped with gold and silver ornaments from Kanaka Durga temple in Miryalaguda on August 26. About 12 tolas of silver ornaments and two tolas of gold ornaments were stolen from the temple. They also broke open the hundi and stole the cash which would be nearly 10,000.