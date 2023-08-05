Rangareddy: Gold worth Rs10.3L seized at RGIA

Rangareddy: The customs officials intercepted a passenger arriving from Dubai and seized a substantial amount of gold weighing 461 grams at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). The incident has once again raised concerns over gold smuggling activities in the region.

According to sources, the customs officials became suspicious of the passenger's belongings during routine checks. Upon closer inspection, they discovered the hidden gold, which has an estimated value of Rs10,36,000. A case has been promptly registered, and a thorough investigation into the matter is currently underway.

This is not the first time such a seizure has occurred at RGIA, and authorities are now stepping up their vigilance to curb smuggling attempts. Airport authorities, along with customs officials, are urging travellers to comply with all regulations and declare their belongings accurately to avoid any legal complications.

The recent spike in gold smuggling incidents has become a matter of concern, and the authorities are working tirelessly to put an end to such unlawful activities. Further updates on the ongoing investigation are awaited, and the authorities remain committed to maintaining the security and integrity of the airport.