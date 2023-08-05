Live
- Etela Rajender slams Telangana govt. for spreading lies on governor
- GMC taken up development works with 200 cr: Mayor
- Confusion over SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy's deputation
- Tension prevails in Srikalahasti ahead of TDP chief’s visit
- AP DGP orders inquiry on Punganur clashes, says will not tolerate violence
- British diplomat comes with a book titled ‘75 years, 75 women, 75 words’
- YSRCP-TDP cadres clash ahead of Naidu roadshow
- Telangana Assembly meetings begin, Congress, BJP gives adjournment resolutions
- Nothing announces an affordable sub-brand called CMF by Nothing
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 August, 2023
Just In
Rangareddy: Gold worth Rs10.3L seized at RGIA
The customs officials intercepted a passenger arriving from Dubai and seized a substantial amount of gold weighing 461 grams at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). The incident has once again raised concerns over gold smuggling activities in the region.
Rangareddy: The customs officials intercepted a passenger arriving from Dubai and seized a substantial amount of gold weighing 461 grams at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). The incident has once again raised concerns over gold smuggling activities in the region.
According to sources, the customs officials became suspicious of the passenger's belongings during routine checks. Upon closer inspection, they discovered the hidden gold, which has an estimated value of Rs10,36,000. A case has been promptly registered, and a thorough investigation into the matter is currently underway.
This is not the first time such a seizure has occurred at RGIA, and authorities are now stepping up their vigilance to curb smuggling attempts. Airport authorities, along with customs officials, are urging travellers to comply with all regulations and declare their belongings accurately to avoid any legal complications.
The recent spike in gold smuggling incidents has become a matter of concern, and the authorities are working tirelessly to put an end to such unlawful activities. Further updates on the ongoing investigation are awaited, and the authorities remain committed to maintaining the security and integrity of the airport.