Gold worth 1.8 kg in form of paste seized, 1 held

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj police have detained a man for allegedly smuggling the gold in form of paste. According to the sources, the man identified as Ashok Menghani (32), a resident of Ulhas Nagar in Mumbai came to Hyderabad a few days ago and left Vijayawada on the same day.

Ashok has reportedly an unidentified man at Vijayawada airport and returned back to Hyderabad and stayed at a hotel in Jambagh. A police said that Ashok was about to leave to Mumbai to hand over the gold to a man identified as Sujith Debnath. The Afzalgunj police on tip-off caught hold of Ashok and checked his luggage.

The police seized gold in form paste worth 1.8kg. The accused was and gold paste was then handed over the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for further questioning. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.