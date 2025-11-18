Golden era for village development under Cong govt : MLA

Hanumakonda: Villages are witnessing true development only under the people’s government, said Vardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju on Monday, in Ontimamidipalli and Punnel villages of Inavolu mandal.

Along with TG CAB chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao, he laid foundation for BT roads, internal roads and drainage taken up with CRR SC sub-plan and PR funds totalling Rs7.5 crore.

The MLA said after the party came to power, it gave top priority to village development and initiated numerous programmes. He stated that CM Revanth Reddy has allocated special funds particularly for improving infrastructure in SC colonies. Regardless of party affiliation, welfare schemes are being delivered to all; goal of the government is to make every family economically strong.

Developing rural areas is true public service; improving basic facilities such as roads and drainage strengthens people’s quality of life, he said. The government’s primary objective is to ensure comprehensive development of every village in the mandal.

He assured that every rupee entrusted by people will be used transparently and timely for high-quality development works. After completion of the works, transportation facilities in villages will improve, creating a more convenient environment for residents.

Nagaraju accused the BRS government of looting funds in the name of development and turning a wealthy State into a heap of debt. He announced that land acquisition is underway near Upparapalli crossroad for a 100-bed hospital. It will provide better and easily accessible services to people of Vardhannapet, Parvathagiri and Inavolu mandals.

Later, in view of the upcoming Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy jatara in Inavolu, he held a review meeting with officials and instructed them to complete all arrangements at the earliest.