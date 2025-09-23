Golf: Telangana Golconda Masters tourney to begin from today

Hyderabad: The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, on Monday announced the NSL Luxe presents Telangana Golconda Masters 2025 which will be held at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) from September 23 – 26, 2025. The prize purse for the event is INR 1 crore. The tournament which will witness participation by 123 golfers is supported by Presenting Partner NSL Luxe, Associate Partner Telangana Tourism, Hospitality Partner The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace and Host Venue Hyderabad Golf Association. The Government of Telangana has supported the event from its inception in 2015.

The top Indian professionals in the fray include Arjun Prasad, Udayan Mane, Shaurya Bhattacharya and Angad Chema, to name a few.