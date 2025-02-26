Golnaka-Amberpet Flyover Opens, But Chaos Persists Below

The much-anticipated four-lane flyover between Golnaka and Amberpet was officially opened to the public on Wednesday (26 February 2025) following clearance from the Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy. Constructed at a cost of ₹338 crore, the 1.7-kilometre structure was designed to ease congestion on the busy Hyderabad-Warangal highway. However, its first day in operation presented a mixed picture.

Despite the inauguration, many commuters hesitated to use the flyover, instead navigating the disorder below. Traffic from Ramanthapur towards Amberpet remained chaotic, with vehicles struggling over an uneven, pothole-ridden road coated in mud. Bottlenecks persisted, as drivers jostled for space in a frantic contest between buses, cars, and goods carriers.

Adding to the discontent, long-standing shopkeepers and street vendors beneath the flyover voiced their scepticism. “A simple road widening would have sufficed,” remarked one vendor, echoing the sentiments of many who believe the structure has done little to resolve congestion at street level.

While the sleek new flyover offers a smoother route for those who take it, the reality beneath remains far from ideal. For many commuters, the daily struggle continues, raising concerns over the project’s effectiveness in truly easing traffic woes.