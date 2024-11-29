Good News for Public Sector Employees and Pensioners in Telangana

Hyderabad : The Telangana government has announced a significant relief for employees of public sector undertakings, societies, and universities. The state has decided to extend the Interim Relief (IR) benefit to these employees, bringing them on par with state government employees and pensioners.

According to the latest orders issued by the Finance Department, a 5% Interim Relief on the basic pay will be sanctioned to these employees. This decision is expected to provide financial support and improve the economic well-being of those working in these sectors.

The move aligns with the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable treatment for all its workforce. Public sector employees and pensioners expressed satisfaction with the announcement, welcoming the government's recognition of their contributions.

The implementation of the 5% IR is anticipated to benefit thousands of employees and pensioners across Telangana, further strengthening the morale and motivation of those in public service.