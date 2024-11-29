Live
- PM Modi to inaugurate 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024' showcasing vibrancy of northeast
- POSH Committee in Film Chamber
- Inscriptions Discovered in Shikaripura
- Cyclone Fengal to Bring Rainfall
- Udupi Records Decline in HIV/AIDS Cases
- Vidaamuyarchi Teaser: Action-Packed and Dialogue-Free, 'Thala' Ajith Impresses with an Intriguing Teaser!
- "Jogulamba Gadwal Celebrates Dheeksha Day: Honoring KCR’s Historic Sacrifice for Telangana".
- Is the Indian Auto Sector Ready for Energy-efficient Manufacturing?
- Transform your home this winter with Amazon.in’s Home Shopping Spree, live until December 5, 2024
- CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Indiramma Housing Scheme Implementation
Just In
Good News for Public Sector Employees and Pensioners in Telangana
The Telangana government has announced a significant relief for employees of public sector undertakings, societies, and universities.
Hyderabad : The Telangana government has announced a significant relief for employees of public sector undertakings, societies, and universities. The state has decided to extend the Interim Relief (IR) benefit to these employees, bringing them on par with state government employees and pensioners.
According to the latest orders issued by the Finance Department, a 5% Interim Relief on the basic pay will be sanctioned to these employees. This decision is expected to provide financial support and improve the economic well-being of those working in these sectors.
The move aligns with the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable treatment for all its workforce. Public sector employees and pensioners expressed satisfaction with the announcement, welcoming the government's recognition of their contributions.
The implementation of the 5% IR is anticipated to benefit thousands of employees and pensioners across Telangana, further strengthening the morale and motivation of those in public service.