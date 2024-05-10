Good response to KCR’s roadshows reflects Cong govt failure says G Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad : The senior BRS leader, G Jagadish Reddy, said on Thursday said that the public response to the roadshows of their party chief, K Chandrashekar, reflects the failure of the government.

The former minister addressed the audience on ‘Meet the Press’ at the Press Club last Thursday. Jagadish Reddy said that when they were questioning the government about the six guarantees, the Congress leaders were involved in hurling personal abuse. He mentioned that over the past decade, the BRS government had earned the appreciation of the entire populace.

“People are expressing surprise that they never anticipated KCR’s defeat in the election. Telangana stands out as the top state in the nation in terms of per capita income. The industrial development of the State flourished under the ten-year rule of BRS. KCR significantly bolstered law enforcement during his tenure. Additionally, BRS made substantial contributions to the agricultural sector,” remarked Jagadish Reddy.

“He elaborated that KCR was a leader who instilled confidence in individuals from diverse backgrounds. He facilitated the return of migrants to their hometowns.

We have achieved self-reliance in financial aspects by supporting and encouraging agricultural-allied societies. The reforms brought by KCR in the agricultural sector have made the farmers proud. We have established more than a thousand Gurukulas and provided corporate education to the poor,” said Jagadish Reddy.

The BRS leader asserted that they had elevated the medical sector to an unprecedented level in the country. Under the previous Congress regime, primary health centres typically had three or four outpatient facilities (OPs), whereas during the BRS administration, this number surged to three or four hundred. In Nalgonda district, the government had eradicated the fluoride epidemic. He accused the Congress party of coming to power by employing deceitful rhetoric and making promises without assessing the financial condition of the State, which he regarded as deceiving the people. The BRS leader claimed that the party was still strong in the State.

He said half of the BRS candidates were contesting from the Congress and BJP, and this proves the party was still strong in the State and expected seats in double digits in the State. In response to a question, the BRS leader requested an analysis of his and Komatireddy’s assets to determine whose had increased.

He dismissed the remarks of Congress leader Sam Pitroda as meaningless, but expressed concern over Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemingly giving Pitroda more importance.

