Gopala Mitras thank CM KCR for enhancing salaries

Wanaparthy: District Gopala Mitra Sangham members expressed happiness and conveyed thanks to Chief Minister KCR, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Agriculture respectively, for enhancing the pay scales up to 30 per cent on Friday.

The Gopala Mitras expressed their happiness by pouring milk on the portrait of Chief Minister KCR and later felicitated Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy for taking forward their demands with the government and helping them get enhanced pay scales. The Gopala Mitras who are working in Animal Husbandry Department are providing free health services to the cattle at each and every village, mandal and district level. However, they were paid very low salaries and for a very long time they have been demanding enhanced salaries.

Heeding their voice, the State government decided to enhance the PRC by 30 per cent for the Gopala Mitras.

On this occasion, Gopala Mitra district president Mogulaiah said that CM KCR increased their salaries in 2014 up to Rs Rs 8,500 and ever since then there had been a demand for the enhancement of salaries.

However, though late, but the State government announced the 30 per cent PRC enhancement for the Gopalamitras along with the other government employees. This is really a very good move by the government as it has enabled the Gopalamitras to live with self respect. District Gopala Mitra Sangham president Maddileti, vice-presidents Tirupathaiah Nayak, Narender and members from respective mandals participated in the programme.