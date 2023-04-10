  • Menu
Government booking cases on questioning voices: Vivek

BJP senior leader Vivek Venkataswamy
BJP senior leader Vivek Venkataswamy (File/Photo)

Hyderabad: BJP national executive committee member Vivek Venkataswamy said that the government was booking cases if Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the Telangana government's failures are questioned, cases were booked.

He expressed his anger that Bandi Sanjay was sent to jail on false charges. He said that BJP leader Tirupathi Reddy was arrested for staging a dharna on the TSPSC paper leakage issue. Tirupati Reddy's arrest was proof of KCR's dictatorial rule in the state, he said. He said that despite Tirupathi Reddy getting bail in the dharna case, he was entangled in a three-year-old case by the government. He vowed that BJP was with Tirupathi Reddy.

Vivek Venkataswamy said that KCR's cruel rule was running in the state. Vivek Venkataswamy said that all people were observing the behaviour of the KCR government. He said that when the time comes people will tell the KCR government.

