Government Launches Uniform Diet Plan to Boost Student Health and Education

Gadwal: On Saturday, District Collector B..M. Santosh and District SP Srinivasa Rao attended the Uniform Diet Program as chief guests at the Social Welfare Integrated Boys Hostel in the district headquarters. The event began with the lighting of the lamp and the release of the SOP handbook.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector highlighted the government's efforts to provide nutritious and tasty meals to students across the state through a standardized food plan. He announced that the monthly diet expenditure per student has been increased from ₹1,100 to ₹1,540. He emphasized that this initiative aims to uplift underprivileged sections by providing them with nutritious meals, enabling them to pursue education and improve their future.

He encouraged students aspiring to become doctors, IAS, or IPS officers to attend school regularly and utilize the facilities provided by the government while maintaining 100% attendance and studying diligently. The government is working to equip government schools with facilities on par with private institutions.

Addressing infrastructure improvements, the Collector mentioned that ₹12.60 lakh was recently spent on repairing toilets in schools. He urged students to aim for a 10/10 GPA in their board exams and announced evening special classes for Class 10 students. He appealed to parents to recognize the importance of education, send their children to school, and make the most of government-provided resources.

District SP Srinivasa Rao, addressing the event, acknowledged the Telangana government's commitment to providing quality meals to students from marginalized communities. He noted that, for the first time in eight years, the government has increased student diet charges by 40% and cosmetic charges by 200%. He emphasized the importance of proper nutrition for strength and growth, likening it to how a seed overcomes struggles to grow into a strong tree.

The SP also highlighted the government's initiative to provide morning breakfast, lunch, and dinner, ensuring students receive adequate nutrition at a young age. He encouraged students to overcome challenges and strive to become successful professionals in the future, making their parents proud.

Later, the Collector and SP joined students and parents in enjoying the special menu, which included chicken meals.

The event was attended by Special Officer AD Mines B.V. Ramana, District BC Welfare Officer Ramesh Babu, SC Welfare Officer Saroja, wardens, students, and others.