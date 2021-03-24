Government spent 67.1 k cr on Hyderabad in six years: KTR

Saifabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday said the government spent Rs 67,149,23 crore during the last six years on Hyderabad city, during the discussion on demands in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a question of D Sridhar Babu (Cong), KTR said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised to spend Rs 10,000 crore on Hyderabad every year. As per that the government spent Rs 67,149,23 crore on the city

The minister lashed out at the Centre for failing to provide funds for City's flood-affected areas. He recalled that after the unprecedented floods, the government requested the Centre to provide Rs 1,350 crore as immediate relief, but there was no response.

"Hyderabad is playing a key role in the country's development. The city is capital for vaccine production. The State government wrote to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to provide Rs 800 crore. Puri had replied: Your request is rejected as it is not fitting in any of the existing schemes," said KTR. Refuting allegations of stopping flood relief aid of Rs 10,000, he said Rs 667 crore was given before the elections. The government continued aid distribution even after December 8 (after the election) and disbursed Rs 69 crore. He criticised the Centre for not responding on the Metro Rail Phase-II.. "The State government submitted DPRs for phase-II and sought funds. The Centre ignored the plea and offered Rs 63,000 crore to Chennai (poll-bound TN). Even for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, the Centre has to give Rs 250 crore out of its total share of Rs 1,450 crore," he stated. Telangana contributes five per cent to the country's GDP and the Centre should think why it does not support the State, he questioned.

KTR agreed that several projects got delayed in city because of lack of funds or Corona. He promised to take them up this year. He also said the government would consider shifting the dump yard at MGBS. He assured to improve city's garbage collection, but wanted people's support.