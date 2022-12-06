Government trying to provide disabled quota: Harish Rao

Siddipet: The State government is trying to provide disabled reservations of five per cent in all sectors, four per cent in jobs and three per cent in education, Finance Minister T Harish Ro said here on Monday.

Speaking as chief guest at the International Day for Disabled organised by the State department, he stated that the Centre has awarded the State for striving for the welfare of disabled. Rao said the government was giving each disabled Rs.3,0126 as pension, whereas the BJP governments in the country were paying less than Rs.1,000. The government was releasing Rs.1,700 crore for the payment of pension to 567,792 disabled across the State. The Centre has awarded the State for striving for the welfare of the disabled. Rao stated that The TRS government was the only one in the country to extend Rs.2.25 lakh as marriage assistance to the disabled (including Kalyana Lakshmi plus disabled quota). He assured to sanction a building for imparting training in skill development and employment for the disabled. The minister announced that Rs.1 crore would be allotted for their welfare in the district.

Among those present at the event were ZP chairperson Roja Sharma, additional collector Muzummil Khan, director of disabled welfare Shailaja, district welfare officer Ramgopal Reddy, DRDO project director Gopal Rao, SUDA chairman Ravinder Reddy, State Nursing Council member Pala Sairam, Market committee chairman Macha Vijeta Venugopal Reddy.