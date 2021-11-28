Government turns blind eye towards Aswaraopet headquarters development

Kothagudem: Aswaraopet, this is the Schedule Tribe (ST) constituency headquarters. This constituency seems to have supported many political leaders in winning elections in 2014 and 2018. In 2014, the YSRCP leaders had won here with a thumping majority and later shifted their loyalties to TRS in the name of developing Aswaraopet headquarters. Later in 2018, the TDP leaders approached the Aswaraopet people to support them to develop the constituency. After winning the elections, this time too the leaders joined TRS party assuring development in Aswaraopet. The promises made by the political leaders, the then TDP and YSRCP but now the TRS loyalties seem to have forgotten their promises. Aswaraopet headquarters remains in the same apathy situation as it was in 2014 and 2018.

The public alleged that not one public representative had fulfilled the promises made to the people of Aswaraopet headquarters. They said that the MLAs only enjoyed the power but ignored the plight of the people.

It is to mention here that Aswaraopet headquarters falls near Andhra Pradesh and around 50,000 people reside here. The people alleged that the government had not paid any interest towards the development of Aswaraopet headquarters since the decades. Lack of proper drainage system and garbage yard is causing many health issues to the people here. With the unconditional rains and bad weather, the roads in Aswaraopet are difficult to pass by. Internal roads connectivity into the colonies is also ignored in this constituency causing mishaps. The worst part of it is that there is not a single government degree college in the headquarters forcing the students to join colleges in other districts. The people have been demanding for the central lighting system for a decade now but only have got fake promises made by the political leaders.

P Seethaiah, a resident of Aswaraopet said that the government had failed to develop the headquarters. He also said that a MLA from TDP was elected here and later he joined TRS assuring the people of developing Aswaraopet. Later, he didn't even spend a penny for Aswaraopet headquarters.

Another resident K Nageswara Rao said, "We had a hope that the constituency headquarter Aswaraopet headquarters will be developed well in the new State Telangana. But since last seven years there has been no development. The students have no education facility here and they are going to nearby places to continue their further studies".

He said that Aswaraopet falling in border of AP, the government of Telangana had neglected Aswaraopet headquarters. He appealed to the local MLAs, government to spend funds for the development of headquarters.