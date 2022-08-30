Governor, CM KCR greets people on Vinayaka Chaturthi

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday extended festive greetings and wishes to all the people of Telangana State and others on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi festival.

"Devotees offer prayers to Lord Sri Ganesha, to remove hurdles for the success of their every endeavour. It is customary to offer initial prayers to Lord Vigneswara before starting any work for its successful completion. I pray and wish that Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, will clear all the hurdles in our path to unity, peace, progress and prosperity of our State and our nation," the Governor said in her message.

The Governor wished that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations bring health, prosperity, joy and happiness to all.

In a separate message, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to Telangana people on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.

CM KCR said that Hindu community worship with devotion the Lord Ganesh as the Head of all Shastras, worshipper of wisdom and knowledge and Vigneshwara - remover of obstacles. He said that the festival of Vinayaka Chavithi teaches us the righteousness of knowledge, achieving goals, moral values, and conservation of nature.

CM KCR wished people celebrate Ganapati Navaratri celebrations with joy and peace by spreading tranquility and harmony.

Despite the hurdles created by other forces, CM said that the state government is implementing welfare and development programmes, aiming for the well being of all sections of people, with the blessing of Lord Ganesh. He prayed for people to lead a happy and peaceful life, pursue the tasks continuously and the Lord Ekadanta shower blessings on all people of the country.