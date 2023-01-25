Governor creating hurdles, says BRS leader

The BRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was creating hurdles in the government activities.

The BRS leader was replying to a question on state government not supporting the Republic Day Celebration. Rajeshwar Reddy said that it was Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was creating hurdles for the government by not approving the bills. He said that the governor kept the important bill pertaining to employment in Universities. The chief minister is with patience as he has not uttered a word against the Governor. He said that no other institution was bigger than the office of Raj Bhavan where Republic Day celebrations can be taken up.

The BRS leaders criticised the comments of Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister Bibek Debroy suggesting taxing the farmers in Agriculture and demanded his suspension.

Addressing a press conference here at the BRSLP office here, Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy condemned the comments of Bibek Debroy, who had written an article suggesting taxing agriculture income. Rajeshwar Reddy said that the BRS party believes that comments of this advisor were Man ki baat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister should withdraw such thoughts if it was contemplating to tax the income of the farmers.

The BRS leader said that the Modi government had promised doubling the income of the farmers by 2022 but it had only increased the expenditure on agriculture. The BJP leaders in the state should give clarity on these comments, said Rajeshwar Reddy.