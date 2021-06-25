Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, CM KCR to attend PV Narasimha Rao Jayanti event on June 28: K Keshav Rao

Adarshnagar: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the closing ceremony of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao year-long centenary celebrations on June 28.



This was informed by the Celebrations Committee chairman and TRS MP K Keshav Rao. He held an official meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials at BRKR Bhavan here.

Rao discussed with the officials concerned the required steps for grand conduct of the event at Necklace Road.

The State government recently decided to rename the Necklace Road as PV Narasimha Rao Marg. On June 28 the government will unveil a 16-ft statue of PV at the site. Keshav Rao instructed officials to make necessary arrangements for the event following Corona protocols.