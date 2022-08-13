  • Menu
Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan makes enquiries on IIIT-Basara student's health

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan is profoundly grieved to learn that one Dheemat, a student enrolled in PUC-1 at IIIT-Basara, had been hurt when a section of the hostel ceiling collapsed.

She wished for his speedy recovery and also called the V-C to enquire about the health of the student and the incident. Dr Tamilisai expressed her profound concern about the campus amenities provided to students.

She suggested that for students to concentrate on their studies facilities offered by universities and colleges should be improved; they should have access to at least basic level food and accommodation on the campuses.

She expressed a sigh of relief as the student's condition is stable and he is recovering.

