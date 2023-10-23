Live
Governor extends Vijaya Dasami greetings
State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundrarajan extended wishes on the eve of Vijaya Dasami to the people of the State.
Hyderabad: State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundrarajan extended wishes on the eve of Vijaya Dasami to the people of the State. In a Raj Bhavan communique on Sunday, she said, “On the joyous occasion of Vijaya Dasami, I extend my warm and cordial greetings to the people of Telangana.”
The festival reflects the triumph of good over evil. It has an everlasting relevance. Further, “Truth alone Triumphs” is our national credo. While celebrating the festival, “We have to collectively endeavour to fight all the evils including, disease-spreading viruses, and environmental hazards and to create greener and healthier neighbourhoods.” The governor said, “I pray that the Divine Mother showers her choicest blessings on the occasion of happy and festive celebrations of Dasara.”