  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Governor Jishnu Dev Commemorates AB Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

  • Created On:  26 Dec 2025 5:23 PM IST
Governor Jishnu Dev Commemorates AB Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
X

Hyderabad: On 25 December 2025, Telangana Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma attended a garlanding ceremony in honour of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Vajpayee Park in Secunderabad. Following this, he paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at Lok Bhavan, marking the occasion as Good Governance Day.

The Governor reflected on Vajpayee's significant contributions to the nation, praising him as a visionary statesman, an articulate parliamentarian, and a leader who played a critical role in reinforcing India's democratic principles and national unity.

Tags

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth AnniversaryGood Governance DayGovernor Jishnu Dev VarmaSecunderabad TributeIndian Political Leaders
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Vintage Mangaluru Comes Alive Through Photo Exhibition at Tulu Bhavan

Vintage Mangaluru Comes Alive Through Photo Exhibition at Tulu Bhavan

National News

More
Share it
X