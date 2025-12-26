Governor Jishnu Dev Commemorates AB Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Hyderabad: On 25 December 2025, Telangana Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma attended a garlanding ceremony in honour of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Vajpayee Park in Secunderabad. Following this, he paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at Lok Bhavan, marking the occasion as Good Governance Day.

The Governor reflected on Vajpayee's significant contributions to the nation, praising him as a visionary statesman, an articulate parliamentarian, and a leader who played a critical role in reinforcing India's democratic principles and national unity.