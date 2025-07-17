Governor Jishnu Dev interacts with poets, writers

Nizamabad: State Governor Jishnu Dev Verma on Wednesday interacted with renowned poets, artists, writers, national and international award-winning sportspersons and social activists from various fields of the district at the Collectorate in Nizamabad on Wednesday.

After participating in the graduation ceremony of Telangana University, the Governor, who arrived at the Collectorate, received a guard of honour from the police. District legislators Sudarshan Reddy, Bhupathi Reddy, Dhanpal Suryanarayana, Rakesh Reddy, Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, Police Commissioner Sai Chaitanya, Additional Collectors Ankit, Kiran Kumar, Trainee Collector Caroline Chingtian Mavi and others welcomed the Governor with flower bouquets. Governor Jishnu Dev Verma first visited the photo exhibition set up to reflect the development programs and welfare schemes being implemented under the auspices of various departments in the district.

District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy gave details of the programmes of the respective departments based on the photo exhibition, and the Governor viewed the photo exhibition with great interest.

Later, in the conference hall, poets, artists, writers from the district who are famous in various fields, sportsmen who have won national and international awards, and social activists held a friendly meeting with prominent figures from various fields.