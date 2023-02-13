Governor Soundararajan speaks out against skin tone criticism

Chennai: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed her concern over the repeated criticism of her skin tone. She lashed out at those who criticise her for being black during an anniversary programme held at a girls' school in Tandayarpet, Chennai. As the chief guest, she presented gifts to the students and used the opportunity to address the issue.



"It's disheartening to see that some individuals are mocking my skin color and making fun of my forehead. I want to warn them that such criticism only fuels my fire. Those who continue to insult me will face consequences beyond their imagination," the governor stated.

Despite the criticism, Governor Soundararajan emphasized that she does not let it affect her and does not consider it to be a hindrance to her progress. "I don't care about what others say about me. Those who criticize me will only see me rise to heights they never thought possible," she added.