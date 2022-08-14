Governor Tamilisai inaugurates two-day meet of company secretaries

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated ICSI-SIRC's 46th Southern India Regional Conference of Company Secretaries here on Saturday.

The two-day conference is being hosted by Hyderabad chapter and has been attended by about 350 delegates, mainly comprised of the company secretaries and students from southern States.

Addressing the conference, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said a good secretary makes or breaks your career. A lot of us feel blessed when we get a good understanding spouse or a good teacher in an educational institution. The boss and secretary relationship are in no way different.

Many of us hear people say they must have done some Punya (good deeds) at previous birth, because of which got good secretary, she added. We spend more time with our secretary than our family members. Similarly, company secretaries who are governance professionals are a blessing to any organisation for their success, the Governor said.

She advised company professionals to keep challenging goals. Referring to what Prime Minister Modi said once when people criticised his lofty goal of achieving a 5 trillion dollar economy when we could achieve just 3 trillion dollars in the entire 70 years of Independence, PM Modi said, it is possible if you keep challenging targets.

Devendra V Deshpande national president of ICSI described it as the biggest gathering of company secretaries post Covid pandemic. The theme of ICSI for this year is Company Secretaries as the "Preferred Profession".

Devendra V Deshpande announced that they were setting up an Arbitration Institute in ICSI Centre of Excellence, Hyderabad, and a mediation centre to help company secretaries learn and practice the nuances of the trade. The company is being registered under section 8. It will be launched very soon during the national convention to be held in Kolkata later this year.