Governor Tamilisai inspects flood-affected areas in Aswapuram

Kothagudem: The State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday visited Kothagudem district. She reached by train this morning at Manuguru. She was received by Deputy Director ITDA Rama Devi.

Later she visited flood-affected areas in Aswapuram town. She interacted with flood victims in flood relief centres. She also obseved flood in flow at river Godavari.

During her visit, she will visit temple town Bhadrachalam and will be interact with flood victims. She will participate in Red Cross Society flood relief activities in temple town.

