Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan enquires about paddy farmers' plight in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday visited a couple of paddy procurement centres in Nalgonda district and interacted with farmers and the officials present there. She visited IKP centres at Arjalabavi and Anishetti Duppalapally villages in Nalgonda constituency.

She enquired woman farmer Mallamma and farmer Mandadi Madhusudhan Reddy at a paddy procurement centre in Arjalabavi about the problems being faced by them at IKP centre and the yield they get per acre. She asked farmers Maraiah and Tirupataiah whether they brought their paddy to procurement centres and the availability of gunny bags.

The Governor checked the quality of paddy. She asked DCO Prasad, DSO Venkateshwarlu and DM Civil Supplies Nageshwar Rao about the facilities provided for the farmers, availability of gunny bags, transportation, hamalies, and the procedure being followed for the procurement and asked about the progress in the procurement and other aspects related to the procurement. On behalf of District Rice Millers Association, it's honorary president Kandukuri Mahender submitted a memorandum to the Governor at IKP centre of Arajalabavi. Later speaking to the media at Arjalabavi, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that 72 percent of paddy was procured so far by increasing procurement centres from 182 to 249 in the district. She expressed concern over the impact of unseasonal rains while selling paddy at procurement centres. She expressed satisfaction over the facilities at IKP centers and the way of paddy procurement from farmers in respective IKP centers.

She was accompanied by SP AV Ranganath, Additional Collector Rahul Sharma, DRDO Kalindini, RDO Jagadish Reddy, PACS chairman A Nagaratnam Raju and Governor's secretary Surendra Mohan and others during her visit.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated a renovated Sri Santoshi Matha temple at Sher Bunglow area in Nalgonda, where she took part in special puja and other traditional rituals. Local MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Municipal chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy and former MLC Pongulati Sudhkar Reddy of Khammam were along with the Governor during the puja.

District police made elaborate security arrangements during the Governor's tour to Nalgonda.