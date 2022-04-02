Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expresses displeasure at Telangana Government

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, while extending her Ugadi greetings, indirectly expressed her displeasure over the manner in which the State government was behaving. She said that she knows her limitations as a Governor. "I am an energetic person, not an egoist," she said.

She further added that the people of the State have an energetic sister who is always willing to help the people and the doors of Raj Bhavan would always be open for all.

These comments assume importance in the backdrop of the decision of Chief Minister and his cabinet not to attend the Ugadi celebrations organised by her at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

It may be recalled that the State government avoided the joint address to the State assembly by her on a technical ground. When she visited the Samakka Sarakka Jatara, even then no Minister was present to receive her. Again, on Thursday, when she went to Warangal to inaugurate the cultural festival organised by the Union Ministry of Culture, no Minister was present.

The Governor thanked all those who respected and responded to her invitation for the Friday Ugadi celebrations. She said, "Today, I am happy to see huge number of people present in the lawn. Only a few are absent. After pandemic, we are happy that we could celebrate Ugadi with everyone. Raj Bhavan doors are open for everyone and grievance box has been installed. Locals can drop their grievances at any time and give us suggestions."

She said that from next month, the Praja Darbar would be held every week and she would listen to people's issues and try to address them.

Former Governor of Maharashtra Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, BJP leader Eatala Rajender, leaders of Left parties and others were present on the occasion. Various cultural programmes were also organised.