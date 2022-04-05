Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for Delhi today

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

This meeting assumes importance in the wake of the recent incidents of reported violation of protocol by the State Government and the growing rift between the Governor and the Government, and the state government organising agitations demanding that the Centre buy entire paddy, and the reported incidents of the violation of protocol, including doing away with the customary address of the Governor to both houses of the State Assembly on the first day of Budget Session.

Sources said that the Union Minister had asked the Governor to come to Delhi for a discussion on the developments in the State. It may be recalled that even on the day of Ugadi celebrations at Raj Bhavan, neither the Chief Minister or any representative from the government had attended the function. The Governor in her speech thanked all those who attended and said that only a few people did not respond to her invitation. She also remarked that she was an energetic sister of Telangana and not egoistic.

When she went to visit the renovated Yadadri temple even the temple executive officer was not present. Similarly, the Chief Minister and Ministers did not attend the Republic Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan.

The Centre, it is said, was unhappy over the manner in which the TRS MPs were raising the paddy issue repeatedly in Parliament despite the Minister giving clarification. The Governor will also present a report on drug menace in Telangana.