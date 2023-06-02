Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greets people on Telangana Formation Day

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended her greetings to all the people of Telangana.



“This joyous occasion fills the hearts of Telangana people across the globe with happiness and pride. The Formation Day holds immense significance as it commemorates the supreme sacrifices made by numerous youths in their quest for a separate state,” she said, adding: “I humbly pay sincere tributes to the martyrs of separate Telangana movement, for their unwavering dedication.”