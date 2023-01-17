Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan takes serious note of death of two pregnant women

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has taken a serious note of the death of two pregnant women after C-section surgeries failed in Malakpet hospital.

She said that it was painful to know about the death of two pregnant women. "As a doctor, gynaecologist, I am concerned about the death of women after the C-section. I wanted to visit the hospital. We need to improve the infrastructure at the government hospitals as the economically poorer sections' last hope is government hospitals," said the Governor.

She stressed on the need to increase medical facilities as per requirement of the population. "Four women had died after failed family planning surgeries in the past". She said the facilities were improving, but wanted more improvement. "The State government should take steps in that direction".

Replying to a question, the Governor said the government Bills were not pending; they were under her consideration. "All aspects need to be considered in the Varsity Appointments Bill. The Bill should not face legal hurdles as similar Bills had faced legal problems in the past", she said. She also stated that teaching non-teaching posts should be filled in universities.