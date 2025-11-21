Governor’s nod to prosecute KTR is ‘politically vindictive’, says BRS

The BRS leaders on Thursday termed the Governor’s nod to prosecute party’s working president KT Rama Rao was vindictive, politically motivated and to weaken him politically.

Several BRS leaders condemned the government targeting the BRS working president. BRS Parliamentary Party leader KR Suresh Reddy alleged that the Governor nod for prosecution in nothing but to weaken KTR politically. Organising Formula-e car race was a good effort. The Central and state governments take many decisions. IT policy was started by Chandrababu Naidu. After YS Rajasekhara Reddy became Chief Minister in 2004, IT was taken to another level. After BRS came to power, IT sector developed further. With KTR's vision, IT developed in Hyderabad. KTR's name will be on the list of youth icons in the country. They are trying to damage KTR's image with political factions, alleged Suresh Reddy.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress and BJP were conspiring to reduce the strength of regional parties. They are obstructing the development of the state with political factions. Over Rs 700 crores of investments were received with the organisation of Formula e race. Hyderabad has no place in the semiconductor policy taken by the central government.

Replying to a question, Suresh Reddy said that the NDA gave Rs 10,000 to women in Bihar. Why the same money is not being given to Telangana women, he asked. The Formula-e car race case becomes a self-goal for the Congress party.

Senior leader T Harish Rao said that it was unethical that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was trying to suppress the voices of those who question him while holding a constitutional position. Revanth Reddy's goal is to create trouble by framing illegal cases against KTR, who has enhanced the brand image of Hyderabad. It is undemocratic to take pleasure in framing illegal cases against KTR, who has been constantly exposing the failures of the government. Illegal cases cannot damage the morale of KTR and BRS leaders. The BRS party will fully support KTR. The party will confront Revanth Reddy's evil attitude legally, he said.

MLC D Sravan said that the entire Formula-e narrative was a vindictive, politically-motivated hit-job, scripted, stage-managed, and executed by Revanth Reddy with a deeply negative mindset to defame KTR, assassinate his character, and manufacture a false political narrative for personal gain. This concocted case has no legal foundation, no factual basis, and no evidentiary support. A world-class event that projected Hyderabad as an EV hub and aimed to open doors for investment and youth employment has been shamelessly twisted into a bogus scandal, solely to settle political grudges and divert people’s attention from this Government’s mounting failures.