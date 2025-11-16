Govt advisor Sudarshan Reddy felicitated

Nizamabad: Bodhan MLA P Sudarshan Reddy, who visited the Integrated District Office Complex (Collectorate) for the first time after taking charge as the advisor to the State government's development and welfare schemes, was given a grand welcome by representatives of employee associations on Saturday.

Reddy, along with Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, held a review with the officials of the respective departments at the Collectorate on issues such as railway overbridges, road construction, grain purchase, etc.

On this occasion, representatives of the Revenue Employees Services Association, led by President Raman Reddy, welcomed Reddy. He was felicitated with flower plants and shawls and mementos.