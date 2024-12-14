Govt aims at empowerment of women, says Minister Seethakka

Khanapur: The State government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is striving for women em-powerment so that they can excel in all fields, said Panchayat Raj Minister Dhana-sari Anasuya Seethakka here on Friday.

The Minister along with MLA Veduma Bojju Patel, MLC Dande Vital and Collector Abhi-lasha Abhinav inaugurated the newly devel-oped Maskapur Urban Park under the auspi-ces of the Forest Department in Khanapur on Friday.

Later, she disbursed interest-free loans to women’s groups under the Mahila Shakti Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka said that the government is determined to ensure that women excel in all fields and will provide every support to them.

The Minister said that Chief Minister Re-vanth Reddy has ordered that loans worth Rs 20,000 crore be given to women’s groups without interest.

Seethakka said that they have set a goal to strengthen the women’s groups in the state. The Panchayat Raj Minister said that women are provided free bus travel, electricity, and cylinder for Rs 500 etc.

If the previous BRS government provided loans worth Rs 30,000 crore to farmers and left them without waived off a single rupee, then after the Congress party government came to power, Chief Minister Revanth Red-dy has the credit of waived off loans worth 21,000 crore to farmers. She said that they are giving Rs 500 on paddy as a bonus to small farmers.

She alleged that the BJP government at the centre is not giving support price to farmers. While Congress govt waives off loans to farmers in Telangana state, the BJP govern-ment at the Centre is not waiving off a single rupee of loans.

“It is gratifying that the women’s groups from this area have taken loans from the Rural Development Department and developed in their business and have been selected at the national level,” the Minister said.

She congratulated the women’s groups who will soon receive an award at the national level. She said that it is commendable that women from the joint Adilabad district are selling their products at a stall in Shilpara-mam in Hyderabad.

She urged women to do business and devel-op along with their families. She called upon all women to be partners in the development being done by the government. The Minster said they are fulfilling all the promises one by one, giving Indiramma houses to 3,500 women per constituency, and granting them only to genuine beneficiaries. Later, she in-augurated the newly sanctioned 108 vehicle for Khanapur.

Minister Seethakka inaugurated the newly constructed Gram Panchayat office in Sat-tenapalli village of the mandal with Rs 18 lakh under the Employment Guarantee Scheme.

SP Dr. Janaki Sharmila, Additional SP Up-ender Reddy, RDO Ratna Kalyani, DRDO OPD Vijayalakshmi, DFO Nagini Bhanu, Sub DFO Bhavani Shankar, Tehsildar Shivraj, MPDO Sunitha, FRO Kiran Kumar, along with Congress party cadres participated in this programme.