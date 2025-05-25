Govt aims to harness talent of youth for societal benefit

HYDERABAD: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the people’s government is ensuring employment and livelihood opportunities for unemployed youth in three phases.

On Saturday, he inaugurated the Mega Job Fair organised by Singareni Collieries Company at Wyra constituency in khammam district. Speaking to the youth, he emphasized that the government aims to harness the talent of every educated person for societal benefit. The government is working on three-phases on Jobs for unemployed youth. The Telangana Public Service Commission has been restructured, and a job calendar was released. 56,000 government jobs were filled in the first year, and efforts are underway to fill another 30,000.

By attracting multinational companies through infrastructure development, job opportunities are being created for lakhs of youth, he said. Self-Employment: Through the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, Rs 9,000 crore has been allocated to encourage self-employment. On June 2, 5 lakh youths will receive sanction letters.

He criticized the previous government (BRS) for not filling 2 lakh vacancies during their 10-year rule and failing to conduct even one Group-1 exam. Many qualified youths were left unemployed, which led to emotional and financial distress among families. The Congress government is now working to provide opportunities through the three-phase plan under Indiramma Rajyam. He also highlighted tribal welfare, stating that under the UPA leadership, the Forest Rights Act (ROFR) granted land rights to tribals. The previous government failed to allow them to cultivate this land. In contrast, the current government has launched the Indira Solar Giri Jal Vikasam scheme with Rs 12,600 crore to help tribals cultivate their lands using solar-powered irrigation, borewells, drip, and sprinkler systems, and free saplings (avocado, palm oil).

On education, he announced the construction of 60 Young India Integrated Residential Schools with a Rs 11,600 crore budget, providing quality free education from Class 4 to Intermediate. He stated that such a large-scale education investment is unprecedented in the State history. He noted that Telangana is the only state distributing subsidized rice via ration shops. On women empowerment, he said that while previous governments failed to provide interest-free loans, this year alone Rs 21,000 crore was disbursed. Over 5 years, Rs 1 lakh crore in interest-free loans will be given to make 1 crore women millionaires.

For farmers, Rs18,000 crore was allocated for the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the government is paying the insurance premiums, and an additional Rs 500 bonus per quintal is being given for paddy procurement. Drip and sprinkler systems are also being promoted.