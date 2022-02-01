Govt aims to provide uninterrupted power supply: Indrakaran reddy

Nirmal: Forest and environment, Revenue Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Monday stated that Telangana is the only State in the country to provide free quality electricity 24 hours a day, The Minister inaugurated the 132/33 KV substation built at a cost of Rs 20 crore at Sarangapur mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao allocating funds for the construction of substations with an aim to provide uninterrupted power supply to towns and villages. He also said the project was aimed at providing continuous quality current supply to the people.

He added that in the past there were frequent power outages and people were suffering from low voltage problems and added that now the government is supplying electricity without any interruptions. He further added that with the setting up of this sub-station, low voltage and breakdown problems would be solved. He informed that more than 50 stations have been set up in the constituency and 9 substations have been set up in the Sarangpur mandal itself.