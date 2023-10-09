Govt benefitting only BRS workers: Congress

Khammam: District Congress Committee president Puvvalla Durgaprasad and city Congress convener Mohammed Javeed alleged that the BRS government was distributing public money to party workers in the name of welfare.

They criticised that the state government was hastily funding the BRS activists in the name of various schemes as the elections were approaching.

They alleged many irregularities in the distribution of BC loan cheques and Dalit Bandhu. They condemned illegal cases against the opposition parties which were staging peaceful rallies and protest against the government activities.

The Congress leaders lashed out at Minister KTR for his remarks against Congress party. They said the BRS leaders did not digest the public response to the six guarantee schemes by the Congress party. They also said the government cheated journalists, not fulfilling promises of house sites.

PCC members, district OBC cell president Puchkayala Veerbhadram, district Mahila Congress president Dobbala Saujanya, district minority president Syed Mujahid Hussain, district Kisan Congress president Mokka Shekhar Goud, and others were present.