Govt clears decks for CBI probe into Kaleshwaram wrongdoings

Hyderabad: In line with the government’s decision, State Home department Special Chief Secretary Gupta issued a notification empowering the Central investigation agency CBI to exercise powers and jurisdiction of the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment in the State against all the accused persons including public servants and private persons, companies in relaxation of earlier orders. The CBI acknowledged the letter sent by the state government seeking the probing agency to conduct investigation.

The State government has given consent to the CBI to probe into allegations of irregularities, embezzlement of public funds and corrupt practices in the construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of Kaleshwaram project.

The previous BRS government withdrew the general consent previously granted to the CBI to conduct investigations within Telangana State. The previous government’s action was seen as a formal reversal of the general consent under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 which governs the CBI’s powers.

The development comes within two days of the State Government deciding to entrust the investigation to the CBI after a marathon debate on Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose Commission’s report in the Legislative Assembly.

Considering the complexities involved, including the participation of Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) in the project’s design and execution, it was deemed appropriate to entrust the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

The NDSA committee inspected Medigadda Barrage on October 24, 2023 and communicated its report to the Telangana government on November 1, 2023.

Further, the National Dam Safety Authority submitted two more reports - interim report on April 1, 2024 and final report on April 24, 2025. In NDSA reports, it is found that the failure of the Medigadda barrage was due to a combination of issues including planning, designing, quality control and construction deficiencies due to a lack of stringent quality control.