Govt decides on R-Day fete at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday lost the latest round against the Governor on the Republic Day parade in the court. The Telangana High Court has ordered that a full-fledged parade for the Republic Day be held at the Parade Grounds, in place of the curtailed celebrations at Raj Bhavan that the KCR government wanted.

This came as a major setback to the state government as it was not possible to organise the celebrations at the Parade Grounds in such a short time. After necessary deliberations, late on Wednesday, the government announced that it would be celebrating the Republic Day at Raj Bhavan due to paucity of time.

The court has given this order in the case filed by one K Srinivas, a resident of Gowlipura. Earlier, citing Covid-19 restrictions, the state government decided not to hold official celebrations in the Parade Grounds and asked the Governor to unfurl the flag at Raj Bhavan.

The BJP alleged that the state government had taken this decision due to the rift between the Governor and the government.

Now, the Governor would take the salute and take the guard of honour from the police during the half-an-hour parade after the flag hoisting at Raj Bhavan.

Later, she will felicitate Music Director MM Keeravani, whose composition for RRR song 'Natu Natu' had been nominated for the Oscars, lyricist Kanukuntla Subhash Chandrabose, Bhagawan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (NGO) – Community Leadership M Bala Latha – Education and Youth Empowerment Kudumula Lokeshwari – Paraathletics and Sreeja Akula – Sports (Table Tennis).



Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the aspired goal of the Indian Constitution will be accomplished only through the effective democratic governance with equality.

KCR called upon the people of the country to thoroughly understand the Constitution in which we dedicated ourselves by declaring India as a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic and Republic state and make more efforts to achieve the aspirations.