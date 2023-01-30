Govt decision on police recruitment a victory for BJYM, says Bandi

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar welcomed the state government's decision to allot marks to the questions which have multiple answers in the SI and police constable recruitment examinations. Calling it a victory of BJYM's fight for justice for the candidates who appeared for the SI and police constable recruitment process, he said it is unfortunate that the dictatorial government in the state implements the directions of the High Court only when people fight for the same. He demanded the State government also amend GO. No 317 and allot postings to the employees and teachers based on the nativity. The Karimnagar MP criticised the government for implementing spouse transfers only for the school assistants eying the ensuing MLC elections. He demanded to implement spouse transfers for STG teachers also.

Meanwhile, BJYM state president Bhanu Prakash welcomed the decision of the State government and said the BJYM has been fighting for justice for the SI and police constable candidates. The state government's decision to hold the recruitment process as per the directions of the State High Court has been announced following the fight of the BJYM.

He said that the decision would benefit thousands of candidates. He appreciated the members of the BJYM who had staged protests and braced the police lathi charge, arrests and cases for justice to the candidates of the police recruitment process. He thanked the leaders of BJYM and unemployed youth and candidates for police recruitment for their cooperation, he added