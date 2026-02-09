Govt employees cast votes

Nagarkurnool: Aspart of the municipal election process, government employees exercised their right to vote through postal ballots on Sunday at the municipal office, said Municipal Commissioner Nagi Reddy.

He stated that the postal ballots submitted by government employees were duly received by the concerned officials. A total of 73 postal ballots were collected during the process.

The Commissioner said that all necessary arrangements were made to ensure a smooth and transparent voting process for government staff. Adequate security and supervision were provided throughout the postal ballot process.

He further added that the collected postal ballots would be safely stored and counted along with regular votes on the day of counting as per Election Commission guidelines.

Election officials, municipal office staff, and other personnel were present on the occasion