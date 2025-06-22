Govt enhances electricity dept employees DA by 1.9%

Hyderabad: Telangana should emerge as a guiding force in the power sector for the entire country and the state government is moving ahead with a well-structured strategy to achieve this, said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

He was addressing a gathering at Praja Bhavan on Saturday after officially announcing the hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for power department employees. The Deputy Chief Minister stated that employee welfare is a top priority for the state government and as part of this, the government has decided to enhance the DA by 1.944 percent for power employees and pensioners.

This magnanimous decision by the government will benefit 71,417 employees and pensioners across the state, he added. The revised DA also applies to artisans along with power employees and pensioners. The DA has been increased from 14.074 percent to 16.018 percent, and the revised rate will be implemented retrospectively from January this year.

The enhanced DA will result in an additional monthly burden of Rs.11.193 crore on power utilities.

However, he emphasized that employee welfare remains the government’s primary goal. Electricity has become as essential to industrial production in today’s competitive world as air is to life. During the previous government’s tenure, in March 2023, the peak power demand stood at 15,000 MW. After the Congress government assumed office, the demand rose to 17,162 MW by March 2025, an increase of 2,000 MW. Despite this sharp rise in demand, the government and power employees have worked like a family to ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply, Bhatti Vikramarka reminded.

He stated that looking ahead, the state government anticipates a steep rise in demand. According to a central government agency report, Telangana’s peak power demand is projected to reach 26,299 MW by 2029–30 and 33,773 MW by 2034–35.

To meet these future requirements, the state government is already planning ahead to boost power generation capacity, Bhatti Vikramarka said.