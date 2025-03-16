Govt hospital on the brink of collapse

Gadwal : District president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), S Ramachandra Reddy, along with Aija town president Kampati Bhagat Reddy and other party leaders, visited the government hospital in Aija on Saturday.

During the visit, Reddy expressed grave concerns about the deteriorating state of the hospital building. He pointed out that the hospital structure is on the verge of collapse, with plaster peeling off from the ceilings in multiple areas. In several rooms, chunks of the ceiling have fallen on patients and medical staff. During the rainy season, water leaks into the building, worsening the already deteriorated infra-structure. The lack of basic repairs has left the facility in a crumbling state.

Reddy further criticized the authorities for their negligence, stating that the situation has reached a point where even essential maintenance is impossible. Many walls have developed deep cracks, the ceiling slabs are crumbling, and rusted iron rods are exposed, posing a serious risk to those inside.

The deteriorating conditions have instilled fear among both patients and hospital staff. The promised construction of a 30-bed hospital block has been abandoned, leaving the facility in its current unsafe state.

Reddy urged the government to take immediate action, emphasizing the need for urgent repairs to en-sure the safety of patients and staff. He also demanded that the 30-bed hospital building be completed and made operational as soon as possible.