Govt lines up impressive array of progs for Integration Day fete

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the Telangana Integration Day celebrations which is scheduled to be held from September 16 to 18.

During the review meeting, Somesh Kumar informed that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will hoist the national flag at Public Gardens on September 17 as part of the Telangana National Integration Day. The CM will also inaugurate Banjara and Adivasi Bhavans. A huge rally will be held from Necklace Road in which artists performing around 30 different art forms like Gussadi, Gond and Lambadi dance forms will also participate. Later the Chief Minister will address a public meeting, he added.

Somesh along with DGP Mahender Reddy held a video conference with district Collectors, Commissioners of Police/ Superintendents of Police and other officials from BRKR Bhavan regarding the conduct of Telangana Jaatheeya Samaikhyatha Dhinotsavaalu. He said that on September 16, rallies will be held at all the 119 assembly constituencies. After rallies, the participants will gather at a place where there will be a meeting.

On September 18, Colourful cultural programmes will be organised at all district headquarters. All the public representatives have been invited to the programme.