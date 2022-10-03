Govt provided bank linkage of Rs 65 lakh cr in last 8 yrs

Hyderabad: The State government has provided bank linkage of over Rs 65 lakh crore by forming 4.3 lakh women self-help groups with over 46 lakh members during the last eight years.

According to officials, the government had fixed a target of providing bank linkage of Rs 15,001 crore, through SERP, during the financial year 2022-23. So far it provided Rs 696 crore and plans to complete the target by March 31, 2023.

The employment opportunities have increased in the State for women with encouragement from the government. To implement this effectively, the State has 32 district groups, 553 mandal groups and 17,980 village groups, said a senior official. Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao said in 2014-15 financial year the government provided linkage to 196,447 SHGs by providing Rs 3,692 crore. In 2021-22 over Rs 12,200 crore were provided to 256,779 SHGs.