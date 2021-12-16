Govt pushes for Palm oil plantation in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubanagar: Giving a big boost to the Horticulture sector across Palamuru region, the district administrations in all the 5 districts of erstwhile Mahabubanagar district are giving wide publicity and taking all necessary measures to promote the Palm oil plantation among the farmers.

As part of this, district Collector S Venkat Rao held a meeting with the representatives of Pre Unique India Limited (PUIL) and sought necessary suggestions and guidance from them to make the Palm oil plantation programme a big success in the district.

According to the Collector, an action plan is being prepared to plant Palm oil plantation over an extent of 2,163 acres in the district for which about 446 interested farmers have been selected for providing proper training and guidance.

"As per the government's directions, the district administration has decided to promote the Palm oil plantation in the district in a big way. Already about 446 farmers have been selected for taking up Palm oil plantation over an extent of 2,163 acres in the district. We have also selected about 36 interested farmers for visiting Palm oil plantation in Aswaraopet in Bhadradri- Kottaguden district. These farmers will be given an exposure on the Palm oil plantation programme and its advantages and gains. These farmers will gain awareness by visiting the Palm oil plantation at field level and understand the pros and cons and accordingly they can also implement the suggestions and ideas in Palm oil plantation practice in the district," observed the district Collector S Venkat Rao.

Adding further, the Collector said that the cultivation of Palm oil plantation would be of great benefit to the farmers and advised the farmers instead of continuing with the old unprofitable traditional farm practices must go for new and innovative plantation methods that earn them more profits with less investment.

"I wish the farmers in Palamuru region should take advantage of the opportunity provided by the government. As the government is promoting Palm oil plantation in a big way, this is the right time for the farmers to thing innovatively and make best use of the schemes and programmes provided by the government," suggested the Collector.

Managing Director of Pre Unique India Limited, Mahabubnagar, Dr D Pasham Prasad during his meeting with the district Collector said that already they have been growing more than 3 lakh Palm oil plant saplings a nursery in Kadukuntal village of Wanaparthy district.

He also informed that their company is also providing necessary orientation and training to the interested farmers who wish to grow Palm oil plantation in their agriculture lands. The registration for the interested farmers for orientation and training programme on the Palm oil plantation is going to begin from December 25th onwards.

As the company is already promoting and given training to various farmers who had gone for Palm oil plantation in Wanaparthy, Gadwal and Nagarkurnool districts, DR D Pasham Prasad assured the district Collector that he would continue his support even for the farmers of Mahabubanagar district in growing the Palm oil plantation in a big way.

VVS Saibaba, District Horticulture Officer along with Pre Unique India company's Assistant General Manager Srinvias and LDM Nagaraju discussed with the district Collector on the various facilities and requirements by the farmers for the development of the Oil palm plantation project in the district.